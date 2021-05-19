For the first time since mid-April, one of Virginia’s drought evaluation regions has returned to normal status.
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Researchers and farmers in Southwest Virginia are trying to figure out how wool from sheep could be used to insulate houses.
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“She always presents herself exactly who she is. Be who you want to be. Be a rhinestone in a sequin world, you know?”
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Democrats are taking part in what they’re calling the Sick of It Tour – a series of public events where they attack federal cuts to Medicaid and tax credits that helped people pay for insurance. Sandy Hausman caught up with them in Charlottesville and filed this report.
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Enrollment numbers at universities aren’t finalized until mid-fall, but early projections show 16% fewer Ph.D. students at Virginia Tech this year compared with 2024. The decline is even sharper among international Ph.D. students.
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Virginia has been ravaged by the rise of synthetic opioids, which led to a surge of overdose deaths throughout the 2000s.
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"If we can sort of see the long history of our negotiating that question, maybe we can put the present in perspective.”
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In 1990, a Virginia writer set out to hike the Appalachian Trail, inspired by a story in National Geographic. He was 31, and it was the hardest thing he had ever done. He suffered injuries, hypothermia, exhaustion and the shocking loss of two fellow hikers who were murdered in a trailside shelter. Still, 36 years later, he decided to do it again.
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Hundreds of thousands of people are about to lose their health insurance. Governor Abigail Spanberger is trying to fill the gap.
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The artist was a star performer in country music and went on to become one of the genre's most recognizable and universally adored ambassadors to broader popular culture.
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The latest Standards of Learning test scores are in. And there have been some modest gains by Virginia’s students, along with areas of needed improvement.
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