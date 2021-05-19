Charlottesville’s historic Paramount Theater introduced its new executive director this week. Julie Montross dropped by our Charlottesville studio to talk with reporter Sandy Hausman.
Workers at Starbucks and Amazon have made headlines for trying to unionize, but here in Virginia a much bigger effort is underway as counties, cities and towns decide whether they’re willing to bargain collectively with public employees . As Sandy Hausman reports, the process is taking longer than some unions had hoped.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there were too many issues to be resolved and controversies surrounding the NFL team.
Reporter Mallory Noe-Payne spent 2021 in Germany, observing how the country has come to terms with its scarred past, and seeing how the US could learn from it.
Virginia has not offered parole to people convicted of crimes since 1995. But about 2,500 men and women were convicted of breaking the law before then, and they could still win early release if the parole board feels they pose no threat to society.
A Monday court ruling dismissing a high-stakes redistricting case may be the end of Virginia’s long and dysfunctional redistricting drama. A federal court ruled that Paul Goldman, an activist lawyer, didn’t prove he had standing to sue in his bid to have a special election for the House of Delegates this fall.
Doctor Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District, is optimistic we’ve hit the peak of this latest surge a little earlier than expected.
A company is using 3-D printing technology to build 200 new houses across Virginia, beginning with two in Pulaski.
Reservoir Distillery in Richmond makes award-winning whiskeys. And part of the small team behind the bar is Shelley Sackier, whose newest book details her decades-long love affair with the brown spirit.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how and where many people work. Add in the pressure of inflation, and you have the recipe for spiking housing costs in metro areas like Richmond.Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the impacts.
The court ruled that longtime Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit.
