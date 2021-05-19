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The southwest corner of the state now has no drought watch advisory — the first time since mid-April that one of Virginia's evaluation regions has returned to normal status.
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
News
Drought conditions continue to improve, as DEQ drops advisory for southwest corner of the state
Nick Gilmore
For the first time since mid-April, one of Virginia’s drought evaluation regions has returned to normal status.
Existing transmission lines run near James Madison Highway near the E.W. Thomas Store in Palmyra.
Anjoleigh Schindler
/
WMRA
News
The growing county government opposition to Valley Link
Anjoleigh Schindler
Mallory Noe-Payne
/
Radio IQ
News
Governor Spanberger isn't the only intervening party in the proposed Dominion-NextEra merger
Michael Pope
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