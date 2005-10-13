Free Again: Stewart's Lifestyle Bounceback

Martha Stewart turned her lifestyle advice into a billion-dollar business: Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. In addition to her magazines, Stewart has a new book, The Martha Rules: 10 Essentials for Achieving Success as You Start, Grow, or Manage a Business.

Stewart also has two new shows on television this fall: The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and a daytime how-to show called Martha, as well as a radio program on Sirius Satellite radio.

