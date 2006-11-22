Getting a Time-Saving Jump on Thanksgiving Dinner

The recipe for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes a pinch of frenzy, a dash of angst, and a sprinkle of panic. It's a race against the clock to get everything baked, broiled, simmered and sautéed before friends and family arrive.

Christopher Kimball, host of the public-television show, America's Test Kitchen, offers Renee Montagne and Steve Inskeep a guiding hand in making sure the big dinner turns out just right and on time — with a little planning. The key, says Kimball, who's also the founder of Cook's Illustrated magazine, is to prepare some of the dishes in advance.

His time-saving advice includes cutting mashed sweet potatoes into cubes a day ahead of time, and serving no-bake pumpkin pie. He also suggests butterfyling the turkey — splitting it in half lengthwise — to cut the cooking time in half.

Read some Thanksgiving recipes from the editors at America's Test Kitchen below.

