John Feinstein Goes Inside the PGA's 'Q School'

By Steve Inskeep,
John Feinstein
Published May 15, 2007 at 12:01 AM EDT

Plenty of people wish they could play golf for a living, but few are good enough to do it.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are among a few dozen golfers who earn the big bucks. Hundreds of others make a living playing professionally. And some barely squeak by, but keep at it as a labor of love.

Most golfers who want to compete against the best must first play in the PGA Tour National Qualifying Tournament, known as Q School.

Morning Edition commentator John Feinstein discusses his new book, Tales from Q School: Inside Golf's Fifth Major.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
John Feinstein
Every week since 1988, Morning Edition listeners have tuned in to hear reports and commentaries on events such as the NBA Finals, Wimbledon, the NFL playoffs, the MLB All-Star game and the U.S. Open golf championship from award-winning author John Feinstein. He has also contributed to The Washington Post and Sporting News Radio since 1992, America Online since 2000 and Golf Digest and Gold World since 2003.