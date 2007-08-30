Aerosmith: Hard Rocking and Hard Living

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, two of the original members of the band Aerosmith, talk about the group's long and spectacular run. Starting in the 1970s, the band had such hits as "Dream On," "Walk This Way," and "Sweet Emotion."

Tyler and Perry also became famous for their drug and alcohol abuse, earning the nickname the toxic twins. Drugs, sex and self destruction were a part of their image, and part of their attraction.

In 1997 the band collaborated on the book Walk This Way which traced their rise from the music scene in New England.

This interview was originally broadcast on Sept. 10, 1997.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.