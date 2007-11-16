Holiday Sweets: On the Road (and in the Mail)

The travel season — for people and for sweets — is approaching. This time of year, cakes and cookies will be carried distances long and short, and shipped across the country or halfway around the world.

Dorie Greenspan, author of Baking: From My Home to Yours, shares with Michele Norris her advice on how to pack baked goods so they arrive tasty and intact — from picking the right cake or cookie to wrapping the right way — and a tasty alternative to Styrofoam packing peanuts.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.