Stories of Magic, Medieval Times Win Book Awards
Each year, at the American Library Association's mid-winter meeting, the winners of the most prestigious prizes for children's books are announced: the Caldecott Medal for picture book, and the Newbery Award. This year's winners:
John Newbery Medal
Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village, by Laura Amy Schlitz
Newbery Honor Books
Elijah of Buxton, by Christopher Paul Curtis
The Wednesday Wars, by Gary D. Schmidt
Feathers, by Jacqueline Woodson
Randolph Caldecott Medal
The Invention of Hugo Cabret, by Brian Selznick
Caldecott Honor Books
Henry's Freedom Box: A True Story from the Underground Railroad, illustrated by Kadir Nelson, written by Ellen Levine
First the Egg, by Laura Vaccaro Seeger
The Wall: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtin, by Peter Sís
Knuffle Bunny Too: A Case of Mistaken Identity, by Mo Willems
More Award Winners
See the complete list of this year's awards from the Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC).
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.