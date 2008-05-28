Dating with Dad: A Reluctant Son's 'Assisted Loving'

When Bob Morris' widowed father decided to start dating again — at the age of 80 — guess who found himself sorting through the personals?

Assisted Loving: True Tales of Double Dating with My Dad is Morris' memoir of the effort to find Dad a Ms. Right — and a chronicle of Morris' own simultaneous misadventures in the romantic jungle that is Manhattan's gay ghetto.

A contributor to the Styles section of The New York Times, Morris has also written for The New York Times Magazine and New Yorker, and contributed to All Things Considered.

