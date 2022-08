A lot of thought goes into cooking when preparing a meal for a group. But what about when you're eating all by yourself? Sometimes, the rules go out the window.

Host Liane Hansen discusses the quirks of solo dining with Deborah Madison and Patrick McFarlin, the author and the illustrator of the new book, What We Eat When We Eat Alone.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.