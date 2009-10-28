Analyzing Obama's Options In Afghanistan

Today The New York Times is reporting that the Obama administration is nearing agreement on a revised strategy for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Washington Post Pentagon correspondent Greg Jaffe has been reporting on American troops in the region, and joins Fresh Air host Terry Gross for a conversation about President Obama's options there.

Jaffe is co-author of the new book The Fourth Star: Four Generals and the Epic Struggle for the Future of the United States Army. It profiles the four commanders — Gen. John Abizaid, Gen. George Casey Jr., Gen. Peter Chiarelli and Gen. David Petraeus — who led the U.S. military's efforts in Iraq, and who all began their military careers in Vietnam. Jaffe's coauthor, David Cloud, is now the Special Assistant to Karl Eikenberry, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Greg Jaffe covered the Pentagon for The Wall Street Journal beginning in January 2000; he joined the Post in March 2009.

