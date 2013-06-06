Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
This month on Heavy Rotation — the series in which public-radio hosts and DJs share their favorite new songs — we have music from all over the map. Hip-hop, punk, EDM, folk, pop: It's all here. Meet this month's panel of pickers:
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 10 — Har Mar Superstar's "Lady, You Shot Me" was selected by The Current's Andrea Swensson.
Har Mar Superstar's "Lady, You Shot Me" was selected by The Current's Andrea Swensson.
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — New Zealander teenage star Lorde.
New Zealander teenage star Lorde.
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — Western Massachusetts punk band Potty Mouth.
Western Massachusetts punk band Potty Mouth.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — New York dance-rock band !!! (pronounced "Chick-Chick-Chick").
New York dance-rock band !!! (pronounced "Chick-Chick-Chick").
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — Brooklyn dance producers Archie Pelago.
Brooklyn dance producers Archie Pelago.
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — Bibio.
Bibio.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — Boston string band Joy Kills Sorrow.
Boston string band Joy Kills Sorrow.
Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — EDM producer Pretty Lights.
EDM producer Pretty Lights.
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Quasimoto.
Quasimoto.
/ Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — The Shouting Matches' debut album, Grownass Man, comes out April 9.
The Shouting Matches' debut album, Grownass Man, comes out April 9.
/ Courtesy of the artist