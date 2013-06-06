© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published June 6, 2013 at 8:45 AM EDT
New Zealander and teenage star Lorde.
Courtesy of the artist
New Zealander and teenage star Lorde.

This month on Heavy Rotation — the series in which public-radio hosts and DJs share their favorite new songs — we have music from all over the map. Hip-hop, punk, EDM, folk, pop: It's all here. Meet this month's panel of pickers:

  • David Dye, host of NPR's World Cafe

  • Rita Houston, program director of WFUV in New York City

  • David Brown, host of Texas Music Matters for KUTX in Austin

  • Jessi Whitten, music director at Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir indie station

  • Alex Ruder, DJ at KEXP in Seattle

  • Kim Ruehl, a writer for FolkAlley.com

  • Andrea Swensson, blogger for TheCurrent.org

  • Travis Holcombe, a new daytime host for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif.

  • Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley of NPR Music Radio's hip-hop station Microphone Check

  • Otis Hart, coordinator of NPR Music Radio

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Har Mar Superstar's "Lady, You Shot Me" was selected by The Current's Andrea Swensson.
    1 of 10  — Har Mar Superstar's "Lady, You Shot Me" was selected by The Current's Andrea Swensson.
    Har Mar Superstar's "Lady, You Shot Me" was selected by The Current's Andrea Swensson.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    New Zealander teenage star Lorde.
    2 of 10  — New Zealander teenage star Lorde.
    New Zealander teenage star Lorde.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    Western Massachusetts punk band Potty Mouth.
    3 of 10  — Western Massachusetts punk band Potty Mouth.
    Western Massachusetts punk band Potty Mouth.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    New York dance-rock band !!! (pronounced "Chick-Chick-Chick").
    4 of 10  — New York dance-rock band !!! (pronounced "Chick-Chick-Chick").
    New York dance-rock band !!! (pronounced "Chick-Chick-Chick").
    / Courtesy of the artist
    Brooklyn dance producers Archie Pelago.
    5 of 10  — Brooklyn dance producers Archie Pelago.
    Brooklyn dance producers Archie Pelago.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    Bibio.
    6 of 10  — Bibio.
    Bibio.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    Boston string band Joy Kills Sorrow.
    7 of 10  — Boston string band Joy Kills Sorrow.
    Boston string band Joy Kills Sorrow.
    Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of the artist
    EDM producer Pretty Lights.
    8 of 10  — EDM producer Pretty Lights.
    EDM producer Pretty Lights.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    Quasimoto.
    9 of 10  — Quasimoto.
    Quasimoto.
    / Courtesy of the artist
    The Shouting Matches' debut album, <em>Grownass Man</em>, comes out April 9.
    10 of 10  — The Shouting Matches' debut album, Grownass Man, comes out April 9.
    The Shouting Matches' debut album, Grownass Man, comes out April 9.
    / Courtesy of the artist