California Love: West Coast Musicians With International Sounds

World music DJ Betto Arcos rejoins weekends on All Things Considered to share more of the music he's been playing on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This time around, Arcos introduces listeners to his favorite new globally influenced California musicians. With artists ranging from a traditional Vietnamese instrumentalist to one of L.A.'s most popular and sought-after Latin bands, Arcos offers that international influence is alive and well on the West Coast. Click the audio link to hear Arcos' conversation with NPR's Arun Rath.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.