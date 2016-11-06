© 2022
Down-Ballot Races At The Latin Grammys, With Alt.Latino

By Felix Contreras
Published November 6, 2016 at 8:09 AM EST
Silvestre Dangond and Nicky Jam perform during the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Frazer Harrison
/
Getty Images for LARAS
Silvestre Dangond and Nicky Jam perform during the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy awards are awarded in over 48 categories. The one that get the most recognition are, of course, the popular music categories. But I always find myself scanning way down the list to find new and fascinating sounds that I would never be exposed to otherwise. This week, Rachel Martin and I explore some of the classical, folk and and children's music up for Latin Grammys at this year's awards on Nov. 17. Hear our conversation on Weekend Edition Sunday at the audio link, and check out the music below.

<em>Delírio</em>
1 of 4  — Delírio
Delírio
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Sinfonía No. 3 "La Salsa", Borikén, El Baile & Beyond the Silence of Sorrow</em>
2 of 4  — Sinfonía No. 3 "La Salsa", Borikén, El Baile & Beyond the Silence of Sorrow
Sinfonía No. 3 "La Salsa", Borikén, El Baile & Beyond the Silence of Sorrow
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Arriba Abajo</em>
3 of 4  — Arriba Abajo
Arriba Abajo
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Samba de Chico</em>
4 of 4  — Samba de Chico
Samba de Chico
/ Courtesy of the artist

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
