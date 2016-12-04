© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published December 4, 2016 at 5:52 AM EST
This month, KUTX's Jack Anderson picked hip-hop project Third Root's song "Soul Force."
Josh Huskin
/
Courtesy of the artist
This month, KUTX's Jack Anderson picked hip-hop project Third Root's song "Soul Force."

Every month, we ask 10 public-radio music curators to share the songs they're loving right now. This early-winter mix doesn't disappoint: You might get to spend the rest of 2016 with some new favorite tracks. Listen at the audio link to hear picks from WVPB's Joni Deutsch, KUTX's Jack Anderson and WNKU's Liz Felix, and read on to see picks from the rest of the panel.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Fil Bo Riva
1 of 10  — Fil Bo Riva
Fil Bo Riva
/ Courtesy of the artist
Third Root
2 of 10  — Third Root
Third Root
Josh Huskin / Courtesy of the artist
DYAN
3 of 10  — DYAN
DYAN
/ Courtesy of the artist
Tift Merritt
4 of 10  — Tift Merritt
Tift Merritt
/ Courtesy of the artist
A Tribe Called Quest
5 of 10  — A Tribe Called Quest
A Tribe Called Quest
Aristos Marcopolous / Courtesy of the artist
Doombird
6 of 10  — Doombird
Doombird
/ Courtesy of the artist
Saba
7 of 10  — Saba
Saba
Bryan Allen Lamb / Courtesy of the artist
Regina Spektor
8 of 10  — Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sylvan Esso
9 of 10  — Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso
/ Courtesy of the artist
Kacey Musgraves
10 of 10  — Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves
/ Courtesy of the artist