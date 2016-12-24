© 2022
What 2016 Sounded Like

By NPR Staff
Published December 24, 2016 at 5:10 PM EST
This year was a difficult one in the music world, with so the death of so many iconic artists — Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen were some of the biggest stars we lost. But 2016 also marked a year of some interesting musical experiments, as well as some albums from artists we haven't heard from in a while.

NPR's Michel Martin sat down with NPR Music editor and reviewer Stephen Thompson to talk about what really impressed him in 2016. Hear their full conversation at the audio link; listen to some of Stephen's favorite songs from the year below.

