Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Public radio is a proven and powerful force for music discovery across genres. That's why, every month, we turn to a panel of 10 public-radio DJs and bloggers to see what they've had on repeat recently.

This month's mix features artists who tug at the boundaries between genres. It begins with a new song by Tennessee-born blues-folk singer Valerie June, then moves on to the distinctly London sound of the jazz duo Yussef Kamaal, the funk-inspired music of New Yorker Gabriel Garzón-Montano and more. Music is, after all, about where we come from, so let these songs take you on a journey across the country and world.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.