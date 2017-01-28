© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published January 28, 2017 at 8:11 AM EST
Valerie June's new song "Shakedown" is KXT's pick for this month's Heavy Rotation.
Danny Clinch
/
Courtesy of the artist
Valerie June's new song "Shakedown" is KXT's pick for this month's Heavy Rotation.

Public radio is a proven and powerful force for music discovery across genres. That's why, every month, we turn to a panel of 10 public-radio DJs and bloggers to see what they've had on repeat recently.

This month's mix features artists who tug at the boundaries between genres. It begins with a new song by Tennessee-born blues-folk singer Valerie June, then moves on to the distinctly London sound of the jazz duo Yussef Kamaal, the funk-inspired music of New Yorker Gabriel Garzón-Montano and more. Music is, after all, about where we come from, so let these songs take you on a journey across the country and world.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Valerie June
1 of 10  — Valerie June
Danny Clinch / Courtesy of the artist
Yussef Kamaal
2 of 10  — Yussef Kamaal
Yussef Kamaal
Larissa Araz / Courtesy of the artist
Gabriel Garzon-Montano
3 of 10  — Gabriel Garzon-Montano
Gabriel Garzon-Montano
Joe Hollier / Courtesy of the artist
Hanni El Khatib
4 of 10  — Hanni El Khatib
Hanni El Khatib
Asato Iida / Courtesy of the artist
Bash & Pop
5 of 10  — Bash & Pop
Bash & Pop
/ Courtesy of the artist
Rose Cousins
6 of 10  — Rose Cousins
Rose Cousins
Vanessa Heins / Courtesy of the artist
Chuck Prophet
7 of 10  — Chuck Prophet
Chuck Prophet
Karen Doolittle / Courtesy of the artist
The Ceremonies
8 of 10  — The Ceremonies
The Ceremonies
/ Courtesy of the artist
Travis Linville
9 of 10  — Travis Linville
Travis Linville
Blake Studdard / Courtesy of the artist
Laura Marling
10 of 10  — Laura Marling
Laura Marling
/ Courtesy of the artist