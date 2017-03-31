© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published March 31, 2017 at 9:00 AM EDT
Rayana Jay's "Everything" was one of KQED's favorite new tracks this month.
Courtesy of the artist
Rayana Jay's "Everything" was one of KQED's favorite new tracks this month.

Each month, NPR Music checks in with 10 DJs, music directors and writers from our extended public-radio family to get their latest recommendations — the one song each of them can't let go.

In this month's list, chosen by curators from across the country, check out new tracks from Bay Area R&B vocalist Rayana Jay, Southern-rock songsmith Jason Isbell, breakout soul singer Earl St. Clair and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rayana Jay
1 of 9  — Rayana Jay
/ Courtesy of the artist
Earl St. Clair
2 of 9  — Earl St. Clair
/ Courtesy of the artist
Black Lips
3 of 9  — Black Lips
/ Courtesy of the artist
Phoebe Hunt
4 of 9  — Phoebe Hunt
Phoebe Hunt
/ Courtesy of the artist
Will Johnson
5 of 9  — Will Johnson
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sneaks
6 of 9  — Sneaks
/ Courtesy of the artist
The Suburbs
7 of 9  — The Suburbs
/ Courtesy of the artist
Hello June.
8 of 9  — Hello June.
Hello June.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jain
9 of 9  — Jain
/ Courtesy of the aritst