(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STEFANIA")

KALUSH ORCHESTRA: (Singing in non-English language).

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A Ukrainian band is this year's Eurovision Song Contest winner. The band Kalush Orchestra mixes traditional folk music with contemporary hip-hop. Their song "Stefania" won the first-place prize. The six members were given special permission to leave Ukraine for the performance in the Italian city of Turin. One member stayed behind, though, to fight the Russians in the invasion. The other band members plan to return after the contest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.