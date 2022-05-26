© 2022
'We Feed People' explores how World Central Kitchen feeds communities in crisis across the globe

Published May 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
World Central Kitchen volunteers prepare food inside building that lost its roof to a hurricane. (National Geographic/Clara Wetzel)
The new National Geographic documentary “We Feed People” showcases the work of World Central Kitchen, which gets meals to people in crisis situations around the world. The film premieres on Disney+ on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Chef José Andrés and “We Feed People” director Ron Howard.

