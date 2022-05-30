Zoe Sadler used to eat only cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. We've all dealt with picky eaters in our lives, but Zoe Sadler of England is pickier than most. For 23 years, she only ate cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches. Zoe figured it was time for a real meal, so she tried hypnotherapy, and it worked. Now she's a fan of strawberries and says she's looking forward to trying curry and lots of other different foods. Zoe's getting married next March and wants to enjoy a great meal at the reception. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.