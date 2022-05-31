A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

What's in a name? That which we call sushi by any other name would taste as umami. In Taiwan, hundreds changed their names to include the word salmon in exchange for a restaurant's promotional promise of free sushi. The thing is, in Taiwan, they limit how many times citizens can change their name. So without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon. But, hey, if you're diving into the changing-your-name-after-a-fish pool, you might stay wet longer than you think.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.