London's transport commissioner says new Elizabeth Line is a 'game-changer'

Published May 31, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, right, and Commissioner of Transport for London Andy Byford, left, leave an Elizabeth train after a ride to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project at Paddington Station on May 17, 2022 in London, England. (Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Londoners clad in royal purple flocked to ride the Elizabeth Line after its opening last week. The new train route cuts through the city center, connecting financial districts, neighborhoods and Heathrow Airport for a new service that has been planned and delayed for decades.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner.

