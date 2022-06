The Virginia Tech Foundation Executive Committee will consider the annual budget for WVTF Public Radio and RADIO IQ at its meeting on June 17.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 11:00 a.m.

This year attendees are welcome to participate in person at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, or remotely via Zoom. To participate remotely, attendees should register at https://vtf.org/register/wvtf.