A woman played the National Anthem on a saw during a baseball game

Caroline McCaskey's rendition of the national anthem is a new classic. Last weekend, before an Oakland A's baseball game, she took her place behind home plate and played "The Star-Spangled Banner" on a saw. You are listening as she bends the blade, producing different notes as she runs a violin bow back and forth. Best thing since Jimi Hendrix. Hands over your hearts, please.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAROLINE MCCASKEY PERFORMANCE OF JOHN STAFFORD SMITH'S "THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER")

