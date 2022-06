After each school shooting, the call goes up for more police in schools. But research shows police do not make schools safer.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Marc Schindler, executive director of the Justice Policy Institute and co-author of a Brookings Institution report on police in schools.

