Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with condo law expert Evan McKenzie about changes in condo oversight since the collapse of Champlain Towers South one year ago Friday. O’Dowd also speaks with Pablo Rodriguez, who lost his mother and grandmother in the deadly collapse.

