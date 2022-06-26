© 2022
Sunday Puzzle: Sounds like a TV show...

By Will Shortz
Published June 26, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular TV show, past or present, whose one-word name rhymes with the word I give you.


Ex. Melon --> ELLEN
1. Bends
2. Piers
3. Crash
4. Panics
5. Redwood
6. Blouse
8. Cargo
9. Blips
10. Maxi
11. Coda
12. Clawed
13. Brooch
14. Frost
15. Palace

Last week's challenge: Think of two famous people — one from business and one from entertainment — whose last names are anagrams of each other. Now take their first names, drop the last letter of each of them, and put the result together, without rearranging, and you'll get the full first name of a famous fictional character. Who are these people?

Challenge answer: Bill GATES + Bob SAGET --> BILBO Baggins

Winner: Dan Hyman from Lafayette Hill, Pa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge is a little different from the usual. It's a riddle from Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. How old was Reverend Spooner when he found happiness?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
