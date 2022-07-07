Charlotte's Story
When Charlotte was a teenager she asked her mother a question: was my grandfather a Nazi? It began a years-long quest to learn more about what her ancestor had done, at a time when an entire country was learning to change its perspective.
How do do we rewrite the story of our history?
Signup here for email updates about the project and new episodes.
Credits:
Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams
Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce
Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.
Logo design by Ruth Tam
This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.