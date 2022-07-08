© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London, England.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London, England.

Mass resignations in parliament prompted embattled U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce his resignation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhanska day after his forces captured the city of Lisa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelkenskyyvowed to take it back with the help of long-range weapons from the West.

WNBA star Brittney Grinerpleaded guilty in a Russian court to drug possession on Thursday. She’s been detained since February after she was caught with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5