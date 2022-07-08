© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 FM is temporarily operating on reduced power as we work to improve your service.

Why house music is having a moment, explained by genre pioneer Jesse Saunders

Published July 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Beyoncé and Drake are drawing heavily on house music — but the thumping rhythms of House have never really stopped since DJs, producers and electronic musicians first pioneered the sound in Chicago in the 1980s. (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Beyoncé and Drake are drawing heavily on house music — but the thumping rhythms of House have never really stopped since DJs, producers and electronic musicians first pioneered the sound in Chicago in the 1980s. (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s first solo album in six years drops later this month, and the lead-off single is blazing up the hip hop and R&B charts. “Break My Soul” shares something with Drake’s new album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” which debuted last month: They both draw heavily on house music.

But the thumping rhythms of house have never really stopped since DJs, producers and electronic musicians first pioneered the sound in Chicago in the 1980s. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with DJ Jesse Saunders, author of “House Music … The Real Story.”

House music picks from genre pioneer Jesse Saunders

  • On and On” by Jesse Saunders


Watch on YouTube.

  • Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson


Watch on YouTube.

  • You Used To Hold Me” by Ralphi Rosario


Watch on YouTube.

  • Love Can’t Turn Around” by Farley Jackmaster Funk and Jesse Saunders


Watch on YouTube.

  • Your Love” by Jamie Principle


Watch on YouTube.

  • Jack Your Body” by JM Silk


Watch on YouTube.

  • Rock It (Til the Dawn)” by Jesse Saunders featuring Banig


Watch on YouTube.

  • Higher” by Jesse Saunders featuring Cassandra Lucas


Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.