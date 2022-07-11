© 2022
Va. News: Fredericksburg bag tax, cell phones in the classroom

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Mobile phones can be distractions for students in the classroom. But one local school board in Virginia believes it has the solution to that problem. And, Fredericksburg's plastic bag tax is bringing in more revenue than the city expected or wanted.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a long time member of the WVTF/RADIO IQ news department and produces news content as well as public affairs programs. Fred's career in broadcasting began in North Carolina's Triad before switching from commercial radio where he'd held numerous positions including program director to hosting public radio programming at WVTF.
