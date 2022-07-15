New national 988 mental health crisis hotline is launching Saturday

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889).

For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

The new mental health crisis line 988 begins operating Saturday, July 16. Anyone can call 988 for suicide prevention or other mental health emergencies.

The challenge going forward is for each state to provide ongoing funding to further build the crisis response service.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosely talks with chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Dr. Christine Yu Moutier.

