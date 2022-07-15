Youngkin eases day care, school masking, quarantine guidance

The state of Virginia no longer recommends quarantining for unvaccinated, asymptomatic children exposed to COVID-19 in child care, K-12 schools and camp settings.

Francois Mori / AP A dirty used protective face mask is abandoned on the ground.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the new rules Thursday evening. They're a departure from federal guidelines, which take a stricter approach.

Youngkin says the new guidance is aimed at easing the strain on work and family life many parents of young children have experienced as care and school settings have closed for quarantine periods in response to small numbers of cases.

Click here to read the updated guidance

The state still recommends that people who test positive or have symptoms isolate at home, regardless of vaccination status.