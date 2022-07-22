Programming Note: Radio IQ will broadcast the NPR Politics Special: The January 6th Hearings - What We've Learned
The program will air Friday night (7/22) at 8pm and Saturday (7/23) at 4pm
Steve Bannon, Trump's former adviser, was found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.