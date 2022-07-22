© 2022
Programming Note: Radio IQ will broadcast the NPR Politics Special: The January 6th Hearings - What We've Learned
The program will air Friday night (7/22) at 8pm and Saturday (7/23) at 4pm

Steve Bannon, Trump's former adviser, was found guilty in contempt of Congress trial

By Ryan Lucas
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
