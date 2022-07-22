The News Roundup – International

Following more military victories in Ukraine, Russia is signaling its intentions to annex southern parts of the country.

It’s not just America feeling the burn. Record-breaking heat is ravaging Europe, killing 1900 in Spain and Portugal so far.

China is warning that it would be forced to take “strong and resolute measures” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during a trip planned for this August.

And the U.K. searches for a new Prime Minister after Boris Johnson says “hasta la vista, baby.”

