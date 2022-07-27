What a cluster of drug overdose deaths could tell us about the shape of the addiction crisis

In February, eight people in St. Louis died from drug overdoses over two days. The victims were all Black and all but one lived in the same apartment building.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Andrew Joseph, a reporter for STAT, about what this cluster tells us about the new shape of the addiction crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.