Volker's Story
How does a society create meaningful places of encounter? Spaces where you just can't look away from the past?
On the final episode of Memory Wars, we go back to Germany one last time to explore the conflict and contestation over space. All with the story of a single cobblestone.
Credits:
Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams
Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce
Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.
Logo design by Ruth Tam
This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.