© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volker's Story

RADIO IQ
Published August 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Sq Memory Wars no logos

How does a society create meaningful places of encounter? Spaces where you just can't look away from the past?

On the final episode of Memory Wars, we go back to Germany one last time to explore the conflict and contestation over space. All with the story of a single cobblestone.

Signup here for email updates about the project and new episodes.

Credits:

Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams

Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce

Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.

Logo design by Ruth Tam

This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.