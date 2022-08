Former President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is officially a target in an investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to WABE’s Sam Gringlas to get the latest on the investigation and its implications.

