Boston Children’s Hospital refutes false claim of hysterectomies on underage patients

Published August 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Boston Children’s Hospital has been the target of online threats after a conservative group posted a hospital’s video on social media and contended that the facility performs hysterectomies on young girls.

Hospital staff say that is false information, as their transgender surgery program performs hysterectomies only on patients 18 years and older.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with WBUR’s health care reporter Martha Bebinger.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.