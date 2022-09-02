© 2022
How women CEOs are held to a different standard than men

Published September 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
A new analysis finds when reporters write high-profile "take down" pieces on powerful tech CEOs, there is often a glaring gender disparity. (Getty Images)
A new analysis finds when reporters write high-profile “take down” pieces on powerful tech CEOs, there is often a glaring gender disparity.

Sara Mauskopf, CEO and co-founder of the daycare startup Winnie, wrote anecdotally about this idea of female leaders having a target on their back a few years ago and is intrigued to see data backing it up. Mauskopf speaks with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.