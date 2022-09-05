The science of adult friendship

Making friends past the age of 22 can be difficult.

And while connections with friends are essential for building community and fostering self-worth, friendships are often the relationships we put on the back burner as we get older.

Last year, the American Perspectives Survey found that 12 percent of Americans say they have no close friendships, compared with 3 percent in 1990. And nearly half of Americans reported losing touch with friends during the pandemic.

Adult friendship is the subject of a new book, “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make–and Keep–Friends” by psychologist and friendship expert Marisa Franco.She joins us to answer your friendship questions.

