UN watchdogs alarmed by conditions at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

United Nations nuclear watchdogs are sounding the alarm about the conditions of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. The power went out due to the artillery shelling in the area, major repairs are due, and a much-reduced crew of Ukrainian workers are under tremendous stress.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with John Hudson, national security reporter for The Washington Post in Kyiv.

