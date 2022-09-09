© 2022
Department of Justice appeals order for special master

Published September 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Thursday, the Department of Justice appealed an order from Judge Aileen Cannon that approved former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents that the FBI seized from Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. The judge was appointed by Trump.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Washington Post national security reporter Devlin Barrett.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.