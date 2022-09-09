Sept. 29th: Memory Wars live event
Join Radio IQ journalist Mallory Noe-Payne and Pulitzer Prize-winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams for a special Q&A and live recording of the Memory Wars podcast at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.
Thursday, September 29th at 6pm
Following the discussion, guests will have the opportunity to join Joseph Rogers and guest Curator Dr. Chris Graham for guided tours of The Lost Cause: Myths, Monuments, & Murals exhibition.
Guests will also have an opportunity for continued conversation in the VMHC’s brand new Museum Café.
Registration is required but tickets are free.