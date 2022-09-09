Sept. 29th: Memory Wars live event

Join Radio IQ journalist Mallory Noe-Payne and Pulitzer Prize-winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams for a special Q&A and live recording of the Memory Wars podcast at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

Thursday, September 29th at 6pm

Matt Pochily / Mallory Noe-Payne & Michael Paul Williams

Following the discussion, guests will have the opportunity to join Joseph Rogers and guest Curator Dr. Chris Graham for guided tours of The Lost Cause: Myths, Monuments, & Murals exhibition.

Guests will also have an opportunity for continued conversation in the VMHC’s brand new Museum Café.

Registration is required but tickets are free.

Click here for more information

