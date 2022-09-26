Russian protesters rally against troop mobilization

Russian protesters are still demonstrating against the troop mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. The draft could affect up to 300,000 reservists, and just this weekend, more than 100 protesters in Dagestan were detained.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Charles Maynes about the reaction from the Russian people and the latest on a school shooting in central Russia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.