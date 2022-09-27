The federal government is prepared to make sure Jackson's water system is fixed

In Jackson, Mississippi, there are still more than a thousand households under a boil water notice. In August, flooding overwhelmed a water treatment plant and shut down the city’s water supply. A city-wide boil water notice lasted about six weeks.

On Monday, Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan met with Jackson’s mayor to work out a plan for long-term repair of the water system.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alex Rozier, reporter at Mississippi Today, about the latest from Jackson.

