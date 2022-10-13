The News Roundup – International

Russia has arrested eight individuals it claims are connected to the bombing of a key bridge connecting Ukraine’s Donbas region and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are now responding by targeting civilian locales, including a major park in Kyiv.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed to his office for another term when the country’s major party congress meets this weekend.

President Joe Biden is threatening consequences for Saudi Arabia after the kingdom cut its oil supply to the U.S. in supposed solidarity with fellow OPEC member Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Saudi Arabia, however, claims its cuts to production were for purely economic reasons and that the U.S. was apprised of the cuts before they happened.

