Election deniers on ballots are poised to win. One group tracking them calls it a red alert threat

Candidates who campaigned on denying election results and who espoused false conspiracy theories are now on ballots across the country.

What does it mean for this election and for 2024? What does it mean for democracy if the very people running to be in charge of elections say they don’t believe the election results? Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Joanna Lydgate, CEO of the States United Democracy Center, which has been tracking all of these candidates.

