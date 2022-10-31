Russia's missile strikes damage critical infrastructures in Ukraine

Cities across Ukraine were subject to a fresh wave of attacks by Russian forces on Monday. The missile strikes damaged critical infrastructures, causing sustained power outages and water shortages.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for our editorial partners at The Washington Post, for an update on the war.

