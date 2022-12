Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with classical guitarist Berta Rojas about her album “Legado,” which just won a Latin Grammy. On it, Rojas pays tribute to two early 20th-century guitarists: Ida Presti and Maria Luisa Anido.

